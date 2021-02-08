UTEP softball adds 2021 Miner Invitational to schedule; UTEP to host No. 4 Oklahoma & Abilene Christian

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP softball announced the addition of the 2021 Miner Invitational to its schedule this week, Feb. 11 and 12, at Helen of Troy Field which will play host to No. 4 Oklahoma and Abilene Christian.

The Miners open its season Thursday at 10 a.m. MT versus the Sooners who finished 2020 with a 20-4 record.

It will be UTEP’s first-ever meetings with Oklahoma and ACU.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our community, institution, athletic department and obviously a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to take the field on opening day against Oklahoma – a historic program with a rich tradition of success,” UTEP Softball Head Coach TJ Hubbard said. “We’re excited to be on the field this Thursday.”

Oklahoma is coming off a loss to UCLA in the Women’s College World Series from its last full season in 2019.

The Sooners have been to four consecutive WCWS.

The Miners and Wildcats square off in game two with a 12:30 p.m. first pitch to conclude action on day one.

On day two, UTEP’s first game will be versus ACU at 12:30 p.m. and its night cap will be against Oklahoma at 3 p.m.

DAY ONE OF COMPETITION (Thursday, Feb. 11)

10:00 a.m. MT: UTEP vs. Oklahoma

12:30 p.m. MT: UTEP vs. ACU

3:00 p.m. MT: Oklahoma* vs. ACU

*Oklahoma will be the home team vs. ACU (Home team in bold)

DAY TWO OF COMPETITION (Friday, Feb. 12)

10:00 a.m. MT: ACU* vs. Oklahoma

12:30 p.m. MT: UTEP vs. ACU

3:00 p.m. MT: UTEP vs. Oklahoma

*ACU will be the home team vs. Oklahoma (Home team in bold)

Tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday.

Fans can purchase doubleheader tickets featuring their respective team for $12 per day of the tournament, or single games for $8 each.

All games featuring UTEP will be included in new and previously purchased season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.utepminers.com/tickets.