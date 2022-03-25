Source: Golding “name in mix” at SMU, not believed to be frontrunner

EL PASO, Texas - Joe Golding's great success in his first year at UTEP has not gone unnoticed, including by other schools in need of a head coach.

Sources indicate to ABC-7's Nate Ryan that Golding is a "name in the mix" by an SMU search firm as the Mustangs look to replace previous coach Tim Jankovich who retired earlier this week. However, it is not believed that Golding is the frontrunner for the job.

Of course Golding would have to entertain any inquiry for there to be any real interest, but SMU clearly thinks highly of Golding's body of work.

Sources have also told Ryan that SMU's preference is to hire a current sitting head coach within college basketball, as opposed to an assistant.

SMU appears to have already struck out on one of it's targets, as North Texas coach Grant McCasland will not leave the Mean Green for SMU.

Other names reportedly in the mix at SMU are Stephen F. Austin head coach Kyle Keller, Belmont head coach Casey Alexander, and Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay.

After being hired by UTEP following an incredible run at Abilene Christian which included two NCAA Tournament berths, Golding promptly led the Miners (20-14) to their first 20-win season since the 2014-15 season.

The Miners also notched a victory in a postseason tournament (The Basketball Classic) for the first time since 2009.

In addition to his success on the court, Golding has prioritized community outreach and recharging a fan base that hasn't seen an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010.