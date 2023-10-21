UTEP Muzzles the Bulldogs with straight sets victory ￼

EL PASO – The Miners remain undefeated at home as the UTEP Volleyball team won a sixth-consecutive match in a dominating victory sweep over LA Tech Saturday afternoon.

The Orange and Blue have now won 20 consecutive sets inside Memorial Gym this season.

UTEP improves to 17-6 overall and 9-3 in Conference USA play, while LA Tech drops to 6-16 (1-9 CUSA).

Alianza Darley led the squad with 10 kills while hitting .350 and put up a block to register a team-high 10.5 points. Mattie Gantt (21) and Kalia Kohler (15) combined for 88 percent of the teams assists to help the UTEP offense to a .296 hitting clip. Gantt along with Danika Washington paced the UTEP defense with nine digs and six blocks, respectively.

UTEP's all-around performance held the statistical advantage in kills (44-27), hitting percentage (.296–.071), aces (5-2) and blocks (10-5).