UTEP begins Spring practices under new head coach Scotty Walden

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners took the field Monday on day one of Spring practices.

It marked the first Spring practice for UTEP's new head football coach Scotty Walden.

It was an early start time for the Miners as practice started bright and early at 7:15 a.m.

The Miners will practice every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The practices are close to the public, but UTEP's Spring game on Saturday, April 20 will be open to the public.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Sun Bowl.