UTEP softball faces tough loss against Jax State in extra-inning showdown 

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - In an electrifying matchup at Helen of Troy Field, UTEP softball experienced a heart-wrenching defeat against Jax State in extra innings, with a final score of 3-2.

Despite an early lead courtesy of a stellar 2-run homer by Ashlynn Allen, the Miners succumbed to Jax State's resilient offense, unable to fend off a late-game surge.

Jax State improves to 13-21 (3-5 Conference USA) while UTEP holds an 18-10 (4-4 CUSA) record.



The action unfolded with UTEP taking an early lead in the second inning thanks to Ashlynn Allen's powerful 2-run home run, bringing Anna Sample home.

However, Jax State fought back, leveling the score with an RBI-double in the sixth inning followed by an RBI-single in the seventh.

With both teams deadlocked, Jax State strategically swapped pitchers, leading to extra innings.

In the eighth inning, Jax State gained the upper hand with a solo home run, clinching a narrow 3-2 advantage over UTEP.

Despite a valiant effort, the Miners managed only one hit against the Gamecocks before the final out sealed Jax State's win.



ON DECK

The decisive rubber match between UTEP and Jax State is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, at 11 am MDT at Helen of Troy Field.