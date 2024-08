Last season UTEP finished with a 25-10 overall record and 11-5 conference record. Head coach Ben Wallis said he isn't focusing on winning a championship but building a championship program.

The Miners added six new freshman to their 2024-45 roster.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP volleyball team kicked off practice Thursday at Memorial Gym.

