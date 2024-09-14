Skip to Content
UTEP

HALFTIME UPDATE: UTEP trails 14-3 to Liberty

UTEP Athletics
By
New
Published 5:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners (0-2) traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia to meet the defending Conference USA champions, the Liberty Flames (2-0), on Saturday.

The Miners are looking to pick up its first win of the season after falling to Nebraska and Southern Utah.

Scoring Summary

Early in the first quarter, Buzz Flabiano kicks a 25-yard field goal to put the Miners up 3-0.

Skyler Locklear pass intercepted by Christian Bodnar, return for 43 yards.

End of 1st quarter, UTEP 3 Liberty 0.

 Skyler Locklear pass intercepted Dexter Ricks Jr. return for 3 yards. Two plays later Liberty’s Billy Lucas runs for a 1-yard TD. FG is good, UTEP 3 Liberty 14.

Liberty's Kaidon Salter sacked for a loss of 4 yards, Salter fumbles and it gets recovered by UTEP Xavier Smith, return for 0 yards.

End of the first half, Liberty leads 14-3 over UTEP.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content