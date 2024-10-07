UTEP’s Ema Uskokovic & Kaya Weaver earn CUSA honors 

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP Volleyball’s Ema Uskokovic and Kaya Weaver have been named Conference USA Volleyball Players of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

This season, Weaver earned her third Player of the Week honor, while Uskokovic received her first Player of the Week recognition.

Ema Uskokovic – Offensive Player of the Week

Uskokovic had an outstanding weekend, playing a crucial role in UTEP's back-to-back sweeps over Sam Houston.

Starting both matches and playing in all six sets, Uskokovic tallied 24 kills, averaging 4.00 kills per set while hitting an impressive .373.

She led the team with a weekend-high 33.0 points, averaging 5.5 points per set.

Her all-around performance included five service aces, 12 digs, and eight total blocks, further showcasing her impact on both offense and defense as the Miners went 2-0 on the weekend.

Kaya Weaver – Defensive Player of the Week

Weaver was dominant at the net during UTEP's two wins over Sam Houston. Weaver recorded 12 total blocks, including two solo and 10 block assists, averaging an impressive 2.00 blocks per set.

Offensively, she contributed 19 kills while hitting a stellar .500, averaging 3.17 kills per set.

Her well-rounded performance earned her 26.0 points for the weekend, averaging 4.33 points per set.

Conference USA Release

UP NEXT

The Miners continues their four-match homestand as they welcome NM State for the Battle of I-10 on October 8-9 at Club Memorial, with both matches starting at 6 p.m. MDT.