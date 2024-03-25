ABC-7 First Alert: Winds still up, blowing dust sticks around

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds in the region.

We will begin our work week recovering from Sunday's wind event. Overall we are seeing winds speeds slow down for your Monday but still looking at a breezy to windy day ahead.

Wind gusts reached 76 MPH in Northeast El Paso Sunday. Today wind gusts are expected to reach 35-40 MPH.

Today will see patchy blowing dust in the afternoon hours as well as chilly temperatures

A high is expected today in the upper 50s to low 60s, overnight lows throughout the region will be in the 40s.