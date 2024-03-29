ABC-7 First Alert: Warm & breezy Friday, strong dusty winds for Easter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the strong winds expected out of this weekend.

For your Friday and kicking off the weekend we are looking warm temperatures and breezy to windy conditions. Region highs for your Friday are expected to reach the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

If you are heading out to Mount Cristo Rey this Friday morning you might want to take a light jacket and expect some breezy conditions. The wind will feel stronger as you hike upwards and reach higher elevations. Overall though winds will be light today.

We will continue to see light winds till Sunday. For your Easter those wind gusts will hike up to potentially 50MPH with blowing dust and sand. Expect a windy Monday as well. We could also see a chance for rain by the start of your work week, rain chances pick up Sunday evening into your Monday.

Plan your outdoor Easter celebrations accordingly.