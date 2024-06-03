Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as first female president

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected to become president of Mexico for the next six years, making her the first woman chosen to lead the country in its 200-year history.

Mexico's Election Institute (INE) reported Sheinbaum won with nearly 59% percent of the votes, a 30-point difference from fellow candidate Xóchilt Gálvez.

Sheinbaum will also be the first Jewish president in a strongly catholic country. The former mayor of Mexico City has a Ph.D in engineering.

ABC-7 reached out to Tony Payan, the director of the Center for the U.S. and Mexico at Rice University's Baker Institute, to learn more about how this new Mexico administration could have a change on both countries' relationship.

"I think in this case, she will probably continue with Mr. Lopez Obrador's foreign policy towards the United States, heavy economic dependence, but trying to leverage the other issues such as drug trafficking and immigration, the border, and other issues in Mexico's favor," Dr. Payan said.

Immigration, public safety, border security, and even climate change were some of the main concerns voters had ahead of Mexico's General Election.

"I wouldn't expect to see a whole lot of change unless Washington changes its own strategy and links those different issues," Dr. Payan added.

Dr. Sheinbaum will take office on Oct. 1, less than four months before the next U.S. President is sworn in.