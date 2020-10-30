‘We have never seen anything like this’: Weekly Check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.
Here's the Q&A for October 29:
Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?
Dr. Jose Burgos (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "We have never seen anything like this before. Not in this town -- we have never seen anything like this."
Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?
Burgos: "We are working every single day to expand our capacity. As of today, I can tell you that we can take care of the influx of patients. We're getting doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and nurse practitioners who are coming from all over the country."
Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?
Burgos: "There is no reason at all, having hospitals in the state that they are in right now -- having to bring people from other cities to work in our hospitals -- to tell you to go out and have dinner. Or, to go out and go to a birthday party. That could probably be the last birthday party that that person can have. There is absolutely nothing else that I can tell you than stay home."
Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?
Burgos: "Having people who you know in a bed and you being the doctor, seeing their fear. Knowing that these are the only hands -- and the nurses -- the only hands that they can grab. You don't even know if that is the last time that they will grab somebody's hands. It has to be you. It's not their loved ones. It's heartbreaking."
Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?
Burgos: "If you're following the positive cases per day, you can see how there is no way that hospitals are going to get into a better shape for the next 4-6 weeks, maybe."
Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?
Burgos: "How people are stepping it up. We have a lot of physicians in the community who are calling us to come and help us, to help around the community and hospitals. That is something that is heartwarming. It's good to see."
Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?
Burgos: "It is completely unnecessary at this point, with the severity of this situation, for you to be out there socializing. No reason."
Statistics for October 29:
- 45,039 total cases, 14,359 active cases, 585 deaths in El Paso County
