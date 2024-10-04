Borderland officials invite everyone to “La Gran Fuerza de México” expo in Juárez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez officials recently announced the military presentation "La Gran Fuerza de México" in the city which will feature the different branches of the Mexico's Department of Defense, or 'Secretaría de Defensa Nacional.'

Hundreds of members of the Mexican military have been arriving to Juárez in recent weeks for this presentation.

It is located right next to the Juárez Red "X" and it will run from today until November 4.

All visitors will be able to interact with soldiers in different modules and children will be able to ride the horses the Mexican military use.

The Juárez Department of Public Safety will also be featured in the event to show the work the department carries out in the city.

More than 480 personnel will be in charge of the exhibition, which will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Entry is free for everyone.