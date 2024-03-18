NMSU’s Spearman snags third CUSA Freshman of the Week honor

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - This weekend, the Aggies returned to their winning ways with help from Desirae Spearman who was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the third time through just six weeks of the 2024 campaign.

Over the course of the Aggies’ road sweep of Sam Houston, the true freshman was once again dominant at the plate - leading the Aggies in batting average (.455), total hits (5), home runs (2) and RBIs (6). While serving as the Aggies’ starting leftfielder, Spearman recorded at least one hit and one RBI in every game this weekend while accounting for exactly half of the Aggies’ RBIs against the Bearkats.

In the series opener, Spearman went 3-of-4 at the plate, including a two-run home run to help guide the Aggies to a commanding 6-2 to set the tone for the weekend.

The El Paso native also served a pivotal role in a 5-4 win on Saturday – hitting a two-out three-run home run to help the Aggies get out to a 4-0 lead.

Finally, Spearman drove home the lone run of the game on Sunday to help NM State secure a narrow 1-0 win and its first CUSA sweep of the season.

Through two weeks of league action, Spearman has dazzled – ranking among the top 10 CUSA batters in home runs (t-2nd, 2), RBIs (t-4th, 7), total hits (5th, 9) and batting average (10th, .421).

In just her first year at the collegiate level, Spearman is maintaining a .476 batting average while pacing the Aggies in home runs (8) and ranking second on the team in RBIs (19), third on the team in total hits (20) and first on the team in total bases (50) despite missing 11 of the Aggies’ 25 games due to injury.

By receiving the weekly award, Spearman becomes the first Aggie since Karysta Donisthorpe in 2015 to haul in three conference weekly awards in one season.

During the 2015 season, Donisthorpe claimed four WAC Pitcher of the Week honors.

Spearman and the Aggies will return to action this weekend when they host I-10 rival UTEP in a three-game series which is scheduled to begin on Friday evening at 6 p.m. MT.

