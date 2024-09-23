UTEP MBB made its return back to the lab on Monday for the regular season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP men's basketball kicked off day one of the 2024-25 season on Monday at Foster Stevens Center.

The Miners returned all (9) eligible scholarship players from last year's team that made the program's first appearance in the Conference USA Championship game since 2011.

"Just looking how far we want last year, we didn't really have a leadership role," UTEP's forward Otis Frazier III said. "I just want to step in and be that big brother to these guys. That's my goal this year."

A total of six players were added to the roster. However, the three-star recruit KJ Thomas, JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes and the JUCO Region 14 regular-season Champion Dacannon Wickware are the four scholarship add-ons this season.

"We have a lot of players back," Head coach Joe Golding said. "This group is fun to coach, they've worked really hard and I think they have a chip on their shoulder. I think there should be expectation, it's UTEP basketball. People should be talking about it, obviously people got excited about UTEP basketball after the way we finished."

The Miners will make its season debut to Sul Ross State at the Don Haskins Center Monday, November 4th with a time TBA.