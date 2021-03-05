NMSU victorious over Dixie State, 76-66; Aggies make it two wins in a row

NMSU

ST. GEORGE, Utah - The NMSU Aggies have found a little more momentum after defeating Dixie State Friday night in St. George, Utah.

The final score was 76-66.

It was NMSU's second straight win after defeating UT-Rio Grande Valley Tuesday in El Paso.

With the WAC Tournament set for next week, NMSU is looking to end the regular season on a high note.

The Aggies entered the contest in 4th place of the WAC standings.

A two game sweep of the Trailblazers would certainly help the Aggies in terms of seeding purposes for the tournament.

The Aggies took a 45-36 lead into the half, and never relinquished their lead in the second half.

NMSU's Jabari Rice led the way in scoring for the Aggies with 20 points, followed by Donnie Tillman with 13 points, and Evan Gilyard II with 12 points.

NMSU's Johnny McCants had a good day on the boards with 12 rebounds in the contest.

NMSU improved their conference record to 6-6, 9-7 overall.

The Aggies will get a chance for their first sweep of the season when they face Dixie State Saturday at 7p.m.