UTEP fall 38-7 to Northwestern, after being tied at 7 at halftime

CHICAGO, Illinois (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners remain winless against a Power 5 team in the modern era with a 38-7 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Ryan Field.

The UTEP Miners had the chance to do something they've only ever done once in program history and never in the modern era - win against a Power 5 team. Instead with Saturday's loss, they move to 1-58 vs. Power 5 opponents and 0-37 in the modern era. Their lone win coming in 1967 against Ole Miss.

The Miners got off to a fast start. On their opening drive they went 70-yards on 8 plays to take a 7-0 lead off a Gavin Hardison pass to Zach Fryar. It marked the Miners first score on their first possession of any game this season and the first time UTEP has scored first in a game this year.

But that touchdown would end up being the only time the Miners found themselves in the end zone.

Northwestern on their opening drive went 71-yards on 8 plays with backup QB Jack Lausch, rushing it in from 6-yards out for the TD to tie things up at 7.

UTEP freshman kicker Buzz Flabiano had a chance to put the Miners up by 3 at halftime but his shot was wide. Flabiano is now 0-2 this season on field goal attempts.

Northwestern got the ball to start the second half and made the most of it. Going 79-yards on 13 plays, before QB Ben Bryant found Thomas Gordon to take a 14-7 lead. Off the back of a Gavin Hardison interception, Northwestern would capitalize. This time Bryant kept it himself on 3rd and goal and rushed it in for a TD.

In the span of 2.16 minutes into the 3rd quarter, Northwestern grabbed two touchdowns to go up 21-7 and from there they would never look back.

Northwestern outgained UTEP 391 to 319 yards. Gavin Hardison was intercepted twice while backup QB Jake McNamara also got picked off. Hardison was also sacked four times and he was hurried twice.

Deion Hankins didn't play any minutes in the second half. He has been in a red (no-hit) jersey for the past two weeks at practice.

The Miners now prepare for another Power 5 matchup when they play at Arizona on Saturday at 9 p.m. MT.