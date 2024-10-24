One-on-one with UTEP’s Ben Wallis; Miners host WKU in a battle of the unbeatens

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team is gearing up for perhaps their biggest match of the season thus far.

Friday, the Miners will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in game one of a two match series against WKU.

Friday's match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at UTEP's Memorial Gym.

Match two will be Saturday at 12 p.m. also at UTEP's Memorial Gym.

Both teams enter the series tied for first place in Conference USA, and both are also undefeated in conference play with a perfect 10-0 record.

The Hilltoppers are a team that have had the Miners number in years past.

Last season, UTEP was beaten twice by the Hilltoppers during the regular season, and they were then eliminated by WKU in the semi-finals of the Conference USA Tournament.

This year is a different story as UTEP will have the home court advantage for both regular season matches, and this year the Conference USA Volleyball Tournament will be hosted by UTEP.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP head volleyball coach Ben Wallis for a preview of the team's upcoming matches against the Hilltoppers.