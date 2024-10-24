Skip to Content
UTEP

One-on-one with UTEP’s Ben Wallis; Miners host WKU in a battle of the unbeatens

By
New
Published 4:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team is gearing up for perhaps their biggest match of the season thus far.

Friday, the Miners will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in game one of a two match series against WKU.

Friday's match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at UTEP's Memorial Gym.

Match two will be Saturday at 12 p.m. also at UTEP's Memorial Gym.

Both teams enter the series tied for first place in Conference USA, and both are also undefeated in conference play with a perfect 10-0 record.

The Hilltoppers are a team that have had the Miners number in years past.

Last season, UTEP was beaten twice by the Hilltoppers during the regular season, and they were then eliminated by WKU in the semi-finals of the Conference USA Tournament.

This year is a different story as UTEP will have the home court advantage for both regular season matches, and this year the Conference USA Volleyball Tournament will be hosted by UTEP.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP head volleyball coach Ben Wallis for a preview of the team's upcoming matches against the Hilltoppers.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content