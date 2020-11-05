‘Be the person to help slow the spread’: Weekly Check-in with UMC’s Dr. Joel Hendryx

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing. This week, Dr. Burgos was unavailable. Instead the segment was done with Dr. Joel Hendryx

Here's the Q&A for November 5:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Joel Hendryx (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "This has been a very busy week for us. As you can tell, it's been a record. We're working with all the hospitals to take care of our patients."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Hendryx: "We and other hospitals are working together to manage the load that we have seen that has increased."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Hendryx: "They should be protecting their immediate family by not having outsiders in their home to spread the virus."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Hendryx: "We have gotten a large amount of resources that are coming from the federal government, from the state government, and they have brought in doctors, nurses, physician's assistants, respiratory therapists and supplies with the help of our Border RAC which is our coordinating emergency entity here to help us manage this unprecedented surge."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Hendryx: "We will see more patients for the next week, based on the numbers. I also understand and believe that the El Paso community will come together and do the efforts and change our behaviors such that the infections will go down."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Burgos: "That we are discharging a large number of our patients which is great news. We're working very strongly with our other community hospitals, leaders, emergency management to manage this surge."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Hendryx: "Be the person to help slow the spread of this virus. Always be aware that businesses can use your help as far as ordering from restaurants locally to help them get through this pandemic."

Statistics for November 5:

58,429 total cases, 22,954 active cases, 639 deaths in El Paso County

