UTEP Softball set records in commanding 14-2 victory over Merrimack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- In an action-packed doubleheader, the UTEP softball team (13-5) started the day with an explosive 14-2 triumph over Merrimack College. Ajia Richard etched her name in program and conference history, matching the record for doubles in a single game with an outstanding three against Merrimack. The Miners collectively set a program and Conference USA records with an impressive 10 doubles in the same game, contributing to a remarkable 21-hit offensive onslaught. However, the day took a turn in the second game as UTEP faced a 7-0 defeat against Texas State. Despite the setback, UTEP's performance in the doubleheader left an indelible mark, setting multiple records and showcasing the team's tenacity on the diamond.

GAME 1 | UTEP 14, Merrimack 2

UTEP dominated the day, commencing with a commanding 14-2 victory over Merrimack College. Merrimack initially seized the lead with a 2-run homer in the opening frame, but UTEP swiftly equalized in the third inning due to an MC error during Halle Hogan's at-bat and an RBI-single by Idalis Mendez, tying the game 2-2. The Miners surged ahead in the fourth, adding three more runs courtesy of Hogan's 2-RBI single and Mendez's RBI-double. Lexi Morales extended UTEP's lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, making it 6-2. The Miners capped off their impressive performance in the final inning, scoring eight runs on nine hits, highlighted by various contributors such as Ajia Richard, Grace Aragon, Anna Sample, Marijn Crouwel, Kendall Angulo, and Madi Mendoza. Annika Litterio secured her first win in the circle, pitching 6.0 innings, striking out six batters, and issuing only two walks.

GAME 2 | Texas State 7, UTEP 0

UTEP faced a setback in game two of the day, falling 7-0 to Texas State. The Bobcats, fueled with revenge, put up two 2-run home runs and three RBI-doubles in the second, third, and fifth innings. State's pitcher, Jessica Mullins, tossed a perfect game against the Miners, stifling their offense throughout the contest.

Notables

Ajia Richard made a remarkable achievement, matching both the program and conference total for doubles in a single game with an impressive count of 3 against Merrimack.

The UTEP team collectively set a new program and Conference USA record by accumulating 10 doubles in a single game against Merrimack.

UTEP displayed offensive prowess, registering the program's third-highest hit count in a single game with an impressive total of 21 against Merrimack.

The Miners amassed 31 bases during the game, securing the sixth-highest total bases in program history.

UTEP recorded its ninth highest at-bat count with 40 at-bats during the game against Merrimack.

ON DECK

The Miners will wrap up the tournament on Sunday, Mar. 3, as they take on Merrimack at 9 a.m. MT at Rocky Johnson Field.