UTEP MBB makes first trip to Ciudad Juarez in program history on Saturday

Published 11:29 PM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners traveled to Ciudad Juarez for the first time in program history to hold an open practice on the campus of UACJ (Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez) on Saturday.

The Miners made the most out of its trip as the team held a kids clinic before kicking off a scrimmage in front of Juarez fans and post scrimmage the players treated Juarez fans with autographs and photos.

UTEP will have one more pop out practice at Eastwood High School Saturday, October 12th with a time TBD.

Then the Miners will get ready to fly to Ciudad Chihuahua for an exhibition game against the Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua Saturday, October 19th at 7:30p.m. MT.

Bea Martinez

UTEP Athletics

