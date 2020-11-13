‘We understand what we need to do’: Weekly Check-in with UMC’s Dr. Joel Hendryx

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing. This week, Dr. Burgos was unavailable, so we speak with Dr. Joel Hendryx.

Here's the Q&A for November 12:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Joel Hendryx (UMC’s Chief Medical Officer): "We have been very busy. All of El Paso, all of the hospital systems have been very busy."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Hendryx: "We have been working with state resources that have been coming in. We have the military that has been integrated into our hospital helping us. We have over 100 nurses who have come in to help us with this surge, so that we're able to take care of the patients, both Covid and non-Covid."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Hendryx: "We understand what we need to do. It's said daily. We need to stop the spread. Take that responsibility. Prevent our loved ones from getting infected."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Hendryx: "There are multiple images. I think many of them center around family. It centers around that heartache and grief that can occur because of this virus, and the loss of loved ones. The hope -- that there's a healing process -- we have many individuals that are going home. They are able to go home. They are able to recover."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Hendryx: "We live in a lag because of our infection rate. It takes two to four weeks for that lag to show up with us. We will probably continue to be busy. We will maintain what we have now, and we will able to deal with that with our extra resources to take care of our patients, both Covid and non-Covid."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Hendryx: "I believe that El Paso will adapt to this new normal. I think that we as a community, we are a family. We will do the necessary steps for us to adapt and protect ourselves."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Hendryx: "Be healthy. Eat well, sleep well. Try to do some moderate exercise that you can."

Statistics for November 12:

68,804 total cases, 29,743 active cases, 725 deaths in El Paso County

